Welltower at 52-Week Highs—But Analysts Believe There's More to Come

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL has been one of the best-performing stocks of 2026. The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties.

Welltower Today WELL Welltower $243.88 -4.46 (-1.80%) 52-Week Range $160.51 ▼ $255.20 Dividend Yield 1.21% P/E Ratio 111.87 Price Target $235.89 Add to Watchlist

That puts the company squarely at the center of the long-term investment theme of the aging of America. Millions of senior citizens are entering their retirement years. A percentage of the more affluent ones are looking for senior housing facilities.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

The allure is twofold. Starting out, these facilities provide a sense of community and the opportunity for independent living. However, they also provide the option of continued care as their health warrants. This can range from assisted living services to in-facility nursing care.

Many investors have bought into this theme for years. In the last 10 years, WELL has delivered a total return of over 360%. That includes the company’s dividend, which yields 1.2%. But with the stock trading near its 52-week high and at 121x earnings, the company needed a nearly perfect earnings report to support its current valuation.

Why FFO Matters More Than Earnings for REIT Investors

In the case of Welltower's Q2 2026 report, the results were a study in contrasts depending on which line investors chose to focus on. On a GAAP basis, Welltower reported net income of 61 cents per diluted share, missing the consensus estimate by 5 cents.

But GAAP net income is a notoriously unreliable yardstick for REITs, since it's dragged down by non-cash real estate depreciation and distorted by one-time gains or losses on property sales. That's why REIT investors lean on normalized funds from operations (FFO) instead.

On that measure, Welltower didn't just meet expectations, it blew past them. Normalized FFO came in at $1.60 per diluted share, up 25% year over year and ahead of the roughly $1.55 analysts had modeled. Revenue of $3.54 billion also topped the $3.36 billion consensus, growing 39.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Senior Housing Portfolio Continues to Drive Growth

The operating engine behind that FFO growth was the seniors housing operating (SHO) portfolio, which has now posted same-store net operating income (NOI) growth of more than 20% for 15 consecutive quarters. In the second quarter, SHO same-store NOI rose 20.5%, fueled by 330 basis points of average occupancy growth and 5.2% growth in revenue per occupied room (RevPOR).

Expense growth, meanwhile, stayed muted at just 0.7%. That’s near the lowest level in company history and driving 300 basis points of NOI margin expansion to 32.1%, a level that surpasses pre-2020 margins.

Welltower Raises FFO Guidance and Dividend

Management also raised the low end of full-year normalized FFO guidance, lifting the midpoint by 12 cents to $6.40 per share. Notably, though, full-year GAAP net income guidance was cut to a range of $3.11 to $3.19 per share from $3.24 to $3.38 previously.

This is a byproduct of the company's accounting treatment of its active disposition program. Welltower closed or has under contract $3.6 billion of year-to-date property dispositions and loan repayments, part of an ongoing strategy to recycle capital out of outpatient medical and long-term/post-acute care assets and into higher-growth senior housing. The board also raised the quarterly dividend by 15% to 85 cents per share.

Markets initially cheered all of this, sending WELL up sharply in after-hours trading following the July 27 release. But the stock gave back those gains once the broader market opened on July 28. It appears investors are placing greater weight on management's standard cautionary language about higher interest rates, persistent inflation, and longer-term labor shortages.

WELL Stock Technical Analysis: Bullish Trend Faces Resistance

WELL's chart tells a similar "priced for perfection" story. The stock is trading well above its 50-day simple moving average (currently near $222.63), a gap that has historically preceded short-term consolidation periods for WELL.

The July 28 session itself is worth flagging for chart-watchers: WELL gapped up to open at $251.40 on the FFO beat and dividend hike, hit $255.20, then reversed hard to end the day with a roughly flat return. That kind of long upper-wick reversal candle, arriving right at a new high after a big run, is a textbook "buy the rumor, sell the news" pattern. That often signals near-term exhaustion even when the underlying trend remains intact.

The MACD is still modestly positive, with the MACD line just above its signal line, but the histogram has compressed to nearly flat. That points to decelerating upside momentum rather than a trend reversal—a caution flag rather than a sell signal.

Is Welltower Stock Overvalued After Its 2026 Rally?

Welltower was a coin flip before its earnings report, and it remains one afterward. The stock is trading slightly above its consensus price target of $235.89. That said, in July 2026, four analysts issued price targets well above the consensus, with UBS Group coming in with the highest number of $271.

That doesn’t change the long-term story for WELL. Many baby boomers desire to age in place in their current home as long as possible. This is particularly true since many enjoy historically cheap mortgage rates that they would be forfeiting for market-rate financing on whatever comes next. That said, at some point, many of these seniors are likely to face a decision, and Welltower’s data suggests that demographic tailwinds (the over-80 population is growing faster than any other age cohort) will only strengthen from here.

Inevitable, however, doesn’t mean imminent, which is the challenge with owning Welltower at its current price. The fundamentals (e.g., FFO growth, occupancy gains, margin expansion, a fortress balance sheet) are about as strong as a REIT can get. But the initial reaction to a genuinely strong quarter suggests a lot of that good news is already priced in. The stock feels directionally correct, but investors may want to wait for a better valuation.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here