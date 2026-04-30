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Why CrowdStrike's Consolidation Bet Is the Only One That Matters

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
April 30, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in CrowdStrike Right Now?

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
2.4567 of 5 stars		$209.86-0.6%N/AN/AModerate Buy$185.78
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
3.2711 of 5 stars		$362.66-1.0%N/A297.26Moderate Buy$333.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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