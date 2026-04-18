1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.94. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 463,456 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Research raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $248.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $702.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 538,100.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 2,832.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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