Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
1-800 FLOWERS.COM logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares moved above the 200-day moving average: FLWS traded as high as $3.94 and closed near $3.88, surpassing its 200-day MA of $3.80 on volume of 463,456 shares.
  • Analyst activity lifted ratings but consensus is cautious: recent upgrades (Zacks to Hold, Noble to Outperform, Wall Street Zen to Hold) leave a MarketBeat consensus of Hold with a $3.75 price target (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Earnings beat but fundamentals remain weak: the company reported $1.20 EPS vs. $0.86 expected and slight revenue upside, yet it shows negative ROE (23.8%) and net margin (-13.41%) and analysts forecast -$0.07 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than 1-800 FLOWERS.COM.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.94. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 463,456 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Research raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLWS

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $248.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $702.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 538,100.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 2,832.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Right Now?

Before you consider 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 1-800 FLOWERS.COM wasn't on the list.

While 1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1…
SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines