10x Genomics (TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $146.5240 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get 10x Genomics alerts: Sign Up

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $20.20 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,167,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,668,224.88. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $145,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 424,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,892,393.82. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,426 shares of company stock valued at $902,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 241.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,801 shares of the company's stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,437,969 shares of the company's stock worth $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 126.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,628 shares of the company's stock worth $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,355 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 207.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,526 shares of the company's stock worth $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,530 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,591,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 10x Genomics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 10x Genomics wasn't on the list.

While 10x Genomics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here