1stdibs.com (DIBS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.com to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.73 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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1stdibs.com Price Performance

Shares of 1stdibs.com stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.com has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 1stdibs.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIBS

Insider Activity

In other 1stdibs.com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 47,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $214,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,737.02. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

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