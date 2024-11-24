297,600 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Purchased by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 297,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Core Scientific comprises 2.0% of Seldon Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seldon Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Core Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. This represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.38.

CORZ opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

