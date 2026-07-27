3D Systems (DDD) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $93.7620 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.10%.The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,704,430 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 2,170,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,359,707 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in 3D Systems by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,799,804 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,475 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,836,053 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 816,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

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