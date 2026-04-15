3i Group plc - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

3i Group plc - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered 3i Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Get 3i Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3i Group

3i Group Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a London‑based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid‑market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long‑life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 3i Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 3i Group wasn't on the list.

While 3i Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here