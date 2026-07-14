3M (MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $6.4067 billion for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 104.75% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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3M Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. 3M's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3M by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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