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Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 10, 2026
Rocket Lab Electron rocket on coastal launch pad with company logo overlay, symbolizing space tech integration strategy.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab stock has dropped nearly 45% from its May peak, yet the company just completed a record-fast Space Force launch and on-orbit inspection mission for VICTUS HAZE.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its bull-case target to $293, framing the $8 billion Iridium Communications acquisition as evidence Rocket Lab is becoming a smaller SpaceX.
  • Bulls are defending the roughly $76 200-day moving average as support, with the August 6 earnings report expected to clarify Neutron's timeline, Iridium integration, and backlog trends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab Today

Rocket Lab Corporation stock logo
RKLBRKLB 90-day performance
Rocket Lab
$80.04 -2.51 (-3.04%)
As of 10:54 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$37.57
$151.00
Price Target
$108.24
Add to Watchlist
Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB has been through a punishing stretch, to say the least. After peaking near $151 in May, the stock has fallen almost 45% from its record highs, closing at $82.55 on Thursday, July 10.

The post-SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO rotation out of space stocks, a broader risk-off tape, and heavy insider selling have all weighed on the name. But beneath the ugly chart, the past two weeks have delivered some significant bullish fundamental developments. For long-term investors, the disconnect between price action and recent developments might be hard to ignore and could even signal a potential entry point.

Mission Success in Record Time

Rocket Lab just delivered one of the more impressive operational feats in its history. As part of the U.S. Space Force's VICTUS HAZE mission, the company designed, built, and launched a spacecraft under tight deadlines, then executed a record-shattering responsive launch in just 16 hours and 42 minutes from notice to liftoff. The mission did not end there. Rocket Lab subsequently completed complex on-orbit rendezvous and proximity operations, proving its ability to track and inspect objects in space.

That capability matters enormously. Responsive launch and on-orbit inspection sit at the heart of what the Pentagon wants from commercial space partners, and no other company outside SpaceX has demonstrated it at this level. It is exactly the kind of execution that translates into future national security contracts, including work tied to the Golden Dome architecture and the Space-Based Interceptor program.

Morgan Stanley Sees a Path to $293

Rocket Lab Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$108.24
31.11% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 21 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$82.55
High Forecast$150.00
Average Forecast$108.24
Low Forecast$50.00
Rocket Lab Stock Forecast Details
Despite the bearish price action and immense sell-off, analysts remain absolutely steadfast. On July 8, Morgan Stanley raised its bull-case price target for Rocket Lab to $293 from $185, while reiterating an Overweight rating and a $105 base-case target.

The bank's reasoning is straightforward: Rocket Lab is starting to look like a smaller SpaceX. The $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications, announced June 29, adds a global satellite network, L-band spectrum, and millions of recurring subscribers, continuing to transform Rocket Lab from a launch company into a vertically integrated space platform. As the analyst put it, the greatest value creation in the space economy comes not from launch alone, but from owning differentiated space-based infrastructure and monetizing recurring services.

Reaching $293 would require a clean, on-time Neutron debut, successful Iridium integration, and major defense awards converting into signed contracts. But even the $105 base case implies meaningful upside from current levels, and the consensus price target of $108.24 across 21 analysts sits over 31% above where the stock trades.

The Technical Line in the Sand

From a technical perspective, the picture is simpler. After a 45% drawdown, the big line in the sand for the bulls is the 200-day SMA, sitting around $76 per share. The stock has so far held above that level even through the worst of the selling. If it continues to defend that zone, a durable base could form, giving long-term buyers a defined-risk entry point. A decisive break below it, however, would put the broader uptrend that has been in place since early 2025 in genuine question. Until the stock reclaims higher levels, this remains a stabilization attempt rather than a confirmed reversal.

One notable caution for investors to note that could continue to weigh on the stock’s price action is insider selling. Insider selling has added to the negative sentiment, with CEO Peter Beck disclosing the sale of nearly 3 million shares over the past week. Insider sales after a massive multi-year run are not unusual, but the timing has not helped the tape.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Price Chart for Friday, July, 10, 2026

August 6: The Next Big Catalyst

Q2 earnings are expected to arrive on August 6, and the report gives management the chance to reset the narrative. Investors should focus on four things. First, revenue was against the guided range of $225 million to $240 million, which came in well above consensus when issued. Second, any update on Neutron's debut timeline, the single most important variable in the Morgan Stanley bull case. Third, commentary on the Iridium deal, including the closing timeline and early integration planning. And fourth, backlog growth, which stood at a record $2.2 billion last quarter.

For long-term investors, the setup is compelling but conditional. The business is executing at the highest level in its history, the analyst community sees substantial upside, and the stock is down almost 45% from its peak. If the 200-day SMA holds and the August 6 report confirms the fundamental trajectory, this pullback may eventually be remembered as the opportunity it increasingly appears to be.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
3.7162 of 5 stars		$80.10-3.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$108.24
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