3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. 3M updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.500-8.700 EPS.

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3M Trading Down 2.1%

MMM opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $177.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from 3M's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 2,683 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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