Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,892,849 shares of the company's stock worth $186,623,000 after acquiring an additional 192,714 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $147,631,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 833.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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