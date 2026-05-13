A Quantum Shift: Why Speculative Money Is Ditching AI

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Before you consider Quantum Computing, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantum Computing wasn't on the list.
While Quantum Computing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
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