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5 Stocks Positioned to Benefit From the AI Inference Boom

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 11, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Alphabet Right Now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.0975 of 5 stars		$388.64-3.0%0.23%29.64Moderate Buy$407.86
Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
2.9139 of 5 stars		$210.2211.5%N/A116.79Moderate Buy$207.71
Astera Labs (ALAB)
4.0603 of 5 stars		$207.353.8%N/A140.10Moderate Buy$229.65
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9626 of 5 stars		$219.442.0%0.02%44.78Buy$275.25
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.5462 of 5 stars		$268.99-1.4%N/A32.18Moderate Buy$313.09
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