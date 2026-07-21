3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.2 billion-$25.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.1 billion.

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3M Stock Down 0.2%

MMM opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.59. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $177.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.75% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. 3M's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. American Trust grew its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

Further Reading

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