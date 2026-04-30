4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share and revenue of $2.5880 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.96. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 164.43%.The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million. On average, analysts expect 4D Molecular Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5%

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $449.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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