4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 182.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 832,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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