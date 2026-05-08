4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.08. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.6550, with a volume of 93,549 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.03). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 164.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 77.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,823 shares of the company's stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 227,982 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14,343.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,054 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,142 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.77.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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