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5N Plus (FPLSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
5N Plus logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 5N Plus is projected to release results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, with analysts expecting EPS of $0.1369 and revenue of $104.044 million for the quarter.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 24) the company posted $0.09 EPS—meeting estimates—and revenue of $101.97 million (above expectations), with a net margin of 12.93% and ROE of 28.83%.
  • Shares opened at $23.47 and were trading down 2.8%, with a 12‑month range of $4.80–$26.14, a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.91.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of $0.1369 per share and revenue of $104.0440 million for the quarter.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.76 million.

5N Plus Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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