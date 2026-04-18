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5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
5N Plus logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Buy": Seven analysts cover 5N Plus with a consensus rating of Buy (five buys, two strong buys) and an average 1‑year target price of C$34.58, with several firms recently raising targets (e.g., Raymond James C$38, Ventum C$35, Canaccord C$34).
  • Shares opened at C$33.57 (near the 52‑week high of C$36.40) and the company has a market cap of C$3.02B; recent quarter EPS was C$0.10 while valuation is elevated (PE ~59.95) alongside strong profitability metrics (net margin 12.89%, ROE 28.32%).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of 5N Plus.

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a "top pick" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on VNP

5N Plus Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VNP opened at C$33.57 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.85.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of C$134.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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