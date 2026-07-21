5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) received a C$41.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock's current price.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$46.69.

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5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of VNP traded up C$2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.29. 237,548 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.16 and a 52 week high of C$49.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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