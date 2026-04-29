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A10 Networks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
A10 Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • A10 Networks declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share (annualized $0.24), with record/ex-dividend date on May 15 and payable on June 1, implying a ~0.9% yield.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations with $0.24 EPS versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $75.0M (up 13.4% year-over-year), and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.64–$0.65.
  • A10’s dividend appears sustainable, with a payout ratio around 24.7% (expected ~25.8% next year) and analyst forecasts indicating earnings coverage for the $0.24 annual payout.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.61 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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