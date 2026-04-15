A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.1350, with a volume of 45998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.09.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,664,418.35. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4,621.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2,829.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

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