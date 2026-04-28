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A10 Networks Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
A10 Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • A10 reported Q1 revenue of $75 million, up 13.4% year‑over‑year, with product revenue of $44 million (59% of total) rising 22.3% as management said security‑led sales were a primary growth driver.
  • Management said a single large AI‑infrastructure deployment accounted for a high percentage of quarterly revenue, prompting prioritized product and engineering allocations and lifting enterprise mix to 56% as enterprise and service‑provider requirements converge around AI networking and security.
  • The company reiterated full‑year targets — 10%–12% revenue growth, 28%–30% adjusted EBITDA margin, and 12%–14% EPS growth — while warning of supply‑chain pressures (notably DDR memory cost and lead‑time issues) and noting Q1 cash flow was temporarily impacted by receivables/inventory despite a cash balance of $369.7 million and continued dividends/buybacks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

A10 Networks NYSE: ATEN reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said reflect rising demand tied to AI-driven network build-outs and a continued emphasis on security. On the company’s earnings call, President and CEO Dhrupad Trivedi said customers are increasingly focused on “accelerating traffic volume and complexity and emerging security threats in the rapidly evolving AI landscape,” positioning A10’s traffic management and security offerings to benefit.

Q1 revenue rises 13.4% to $75 million

Chief Financial Officer Michelle Caron said first-quarter revenue grew 13.4% year over year to $75 million. Product revenue was $44 million, or 59% of total revenue, representing 22.3% year-over-year growth. Service revenue comprised the remainder.

Caron said “security-led revenue was a strong driver” of product revenue growth and continues to meet or exceed the company’s long-term goal for security-led revenue as a percentage of total revenue. She added that security remains the dominant revenue driver across A10’s next-gen networking, legacy networking, and network security solution areas.

Large AI-related deployment boosted results; enterprise mix increased

Trivedi highlighted that A10 was selected as a technology partner for “a new application at one of the most significant AI infrastructure build-outs in our industry.” He said the customer behind that deployment represented a “high % of total revenue this quarter,” and that supporting the rollout required “prioritized allocation of product, inventory, and engineering resources.” Trivedi characterized this as a deliberate decision to support a strategic customer during a time-sensitive window, arguing that capturing the opportunity at the right cadence can create long-term value.

In the quarter, enterprise customers represented 56% of revenue, while service providers represented 44%, according to Caron. She said the enterprise segment benefited from “timing of large orders,” but added that it continues to grow above the company average in both results and outlook, supported by demand for next-gen networking as customers modernize infrastructure.

On the call, Trivedi and Caron also described a convergence between enterprise and service provider requirements driven by AI. Trivedi said the distinction is blurring as enterprises building internal AI clusters evaluate architecture choices similar to cloud providers, while service providers hosting AI workloads face similar performance and security standards as customer data centers. “One architecture, one operating model, one security framework across both segments,” he said, calling it a competitive advantage.

Profitability and cash flow: margins held; working capital weighed on Q1 cash

On a non-GAAP basis, Caron said gross margin was 80.6%, with operating expenses of $41.5 million as the company prioritized investments in AI-facing innovation, next-gen networking, and security. Operating margin was 25.2%.

Net income was $17.7 million, or $0.25 per basic share and $0.24 per diluted share, with diluted weighted shares of 72.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million, or 30% of revenue.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow were “temporarily impacted” by the timing of receivables and inventory investments, according to Caron. She said neither reflected a change in underlying fundamentals, and the company expects both to normalize over the year, keeping full-year free cash flow expectations unchanged and calling for year-over-year expansion.

In response to a question on whether receivables were tied to the large project, management described the issue as a “calendar event and not a credit event,” noting no meaningful uptick in aged receivables, no deterioration in payment behavior, and no concessions on standard payment terms.

Regional trends: Americas driven by AI investment; EMEA and APJ more cautious

Geographically, the Americas represented 67% of global revenue, which Caron attributed to continued investment in AI infrastructure build-outs. She said EMEA faced headwinds related to regional conflicts, while APJ spending remained conservative amid an uncertain capital environment. Caron emphasized the company is not losing market share or seeing competitive displacement in APJ, but rather customers are extending asset lives and deferring discretionary spending.

Trivedi provided additional color in Q&A, saying Japan’s spending profile has been pushed out as customers weigh ROI and broader economic concerns. In EMEA, he noted certain areas are challenged by ongoing geopolitical issues, while “core Europe” is seeing progress. In the Americas, Trivedi said customers leaning into AI are more optimistic and spending more, while traditional telco customers appear stable.

Guidance reiterated; supply chain and component pricing remain a factor

A10 reiterated its 2026 outlook, with Trivedi citing confidence in the company’s positioning across traffic and security needs for next-generation networks. Management maintained expectations for:

  • Revenue growth of 10%–12%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%–30%
  • EPS growth of 12%–14%

Asked why guidance was unchanged despite first-quarter growth above the annual range, Trivedi said the company wants to see progression through the year, while continuing to navigate supply lead times, component cost challenges, and regional impacts in EMEA. He said the company would revisit guidance if momentum continues.

On supply chain conditions, Trivedi said memory—particularly in the “DDR category”—has seen price increases, extended lead times, and supplier allocation constraints. He said A10 is working to secure supply and manage costs, noting the company sometimes shares cost increases with customers, though “it doesn’t always work.”

On capital returns, Caron said the company ended the quarter with $369.7 million in cash and marketable securities and $147.2 million in deferred revenue. During the quarter, A10 paid $4.3 million in dividends and repurchased $2.5 million of shares. The board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026, and the company had $53.4 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

About A10 Networks NYSE: ATEN

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

See Also

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