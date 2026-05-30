AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th.

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AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AAON has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.AAON's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. AAON's payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,773,913.01. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $421,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,868.83. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,715,996. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AAON by 512.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 8,956.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,706 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,205 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 96.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock worth $180,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $67,922,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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