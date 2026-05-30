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AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
AAON logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • AAON has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy" from seven covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $107.75.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, earning $0.48 per share versus estimates of $0.31 and generating $496.94 million in revenue, up 54.3% year over year.
  • AAON recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, while institutional ownership remains high at 70.81% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AAON has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.AAON's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. AAON's payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,773,913.01. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $421,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,868.83. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,715,996. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AAON by 512.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 8,956.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,706 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,205 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 96.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock worth $180,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $67,922,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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Analyst Recommendations for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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