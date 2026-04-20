AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded AAR from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AAR to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $122.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. AAR has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.58 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 26,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $2,816,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,064 shares in the company, valued at $25,292,886.40. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,167,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,978.88. This trade represents a 24.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,925 shares of company stock worth $11,812,450. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company's stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Further Reading

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