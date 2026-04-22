Aaron's (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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PRG has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Aaron's from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRG

Aaron's Price Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $32.07 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.71. Aaron's has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.82 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Aaron's has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aaron's will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron's

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in Aaron's in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc NYSE: PRG, formerly known as Aaron's, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron's Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron's Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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