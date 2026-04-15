AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (53) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 4,880 million for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

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AB Dynamics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,114.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,188.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. AB Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,900.

Key Headlines Impacting AB Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting AB Dynamics this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,151 per share, with a total value of £23,020. 27.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,370 price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,116.

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About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

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