ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.78, with a volume of 19986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBNY

ABB Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB's offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB's principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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