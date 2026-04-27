Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $131.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here