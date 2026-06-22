Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $88.20. 4,490,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,140,896. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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