Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring

Despite markets hitting all-time highs, Americans are still quite pessimistic about the state of the economy. The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, one of the most commonly cited surveys, reached a record low of 44.8 in May. Despite a slight rebound in June, sentiment indices suggest consumers remain very concerned about inflation and the elevated cost of living.

But a worried consumer isn’t necessarily a money-saving one. In fact, weak sentiment hasn’t translated into weak spending. Instead, that spending has been rerouted, much of it toward affordable, accessible domestic entertainment, and these three stocks are reaping the benefits with gains outpacing the broader market.

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Why Affordable Escapism Is the Travel Trade of the Summer

Stressed consumers are still looking for travel experiences, which is why hotel stocks are a bright spot in an industry besieged by rising commodity costs. But tapped-out travelers are far more willing to ‘trade down’ from pricey international or destination trips to local experiences that provide bang for their buck. The new ‘affordable escapism’ trend has been a boon to three stocks that all travel in this lane: The Marcus Corp NYSE: MCS, Six Flags Entertainment Corp NYSE: FUN, and Sphere Entertainment Co. NYSE: SPHR.

Each of these three stocks is up at least 50% year-to-date (YTD) despite geopolitical instability and soaring energy costs. Each company also has an individual catalyst, such as a movie box-office surge, an activist merger-and-acquisition (M&A) campaign, or the realization of a profit inflection point. But the bottom line is that all three of these companies were able to raise prices and per-person spending without suppressing volume, which runs counter to the narrative percolating in other parts of the sector, such as the airline industry. And now that the war in Iran appears to be heading toward a conclusion, lower gas prices could provide another boost to the affordable thrills trend.

3 Soaring Stocks Offering Affordable Entertainment Options

MCS, FUN, and SPHR have all beaten the S&P 500 so far in 2026, but there’s more than just a macro twist at play here. Each has demonstrated control over its pricing power without sacrificing volume, and the market is rewarding stocks that meet this value proposition. Are there more gains ahead? Let’s dig deeper into each company.

Marcus Corp: Premium Theater Experience Leads to Industry-Best Growth

Marcus Today MCS Marcus $23.89 +1.08 (+4.73%) 52-Week Range $12.85 ▼ $24.07 Dividend Yield 1.34% P/E Ratio 55.56 Price Target $24.25 Add to Watchlist

Marcus has turned movie-going into a premium experience with their Big Screen Bistro, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern theaters. Instead of popcorn, candy, and soda, Marcus customers are treated to a full menu of food and drink options, including a full-service bar, and improved operational and theater performance are driving the rally here.

Marcus Theaters continues to beat industry averages, with comparable admissions up 23.6% year-over-year (YOY) in Q1 2026 after a 29% number in Q4 2025. Operating expenses also declined to $15.2 million, and the company currently sits on $194 million in cash and equivalents. Customers have accepted higher average ticket prices (a 12.7% average ticket increase in Q4 2025) in exchange for a premium viewing experience, driving revenue higher without a meaningful volume hit.

Despite some volatility, MCS shares have returned about 50% over the last three months, and the breakout may still be gaining momentum. A Golden Cross in March drove the price comfortably above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and now a bullish crossover on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms the upward momentum. There’s fundamental and technical upside built into MCS shares, and the investors will await the Q2 2026 earnings in August, following a series of surprise horror hits in May.

Six Flags: Per-Cap Turnaround With Activists Unlocking Value

Six Flags Entertainment Today FUN Six Flags Entertainment $24.98 +0.53 (+2.16%) 52-Week Range $12.51 ▼ $33.50 Price Target $25.15 Add to Watchlist

Apparently, Travis Kelce knows what he’s doing. The NFL star is part of an activist investment group from Jana Partners seeking to turn around the beleaguered amusement park chain.

And so far, the results have been promising.

In Q1 2026, Six Flags reported a narrower-than-expected loss, with 12% YOY revenue growth, including positive growth in both overall attendance (4%) and per capita spending (6%).

Additionally, Jana Partners began selling off underperforming parks and non-core land, adding more operational flexibility for the rest of the year.

FUN shares are also showing surprising technical strength following the new business blueprint. The stock is still down over 10% over the last 12 months, but has gained more than 60% YTD and is approaching some key technical levels. Support along the 50-day moving average led to a Golden Cross in early June, and the stock is now trading above both the 50-day and 200-day MAs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms the momentum shift, and investors should consider this turnaround real until proven otherwise.

Sphere Entertainment: The $2.3 Billion Gamble Becomes High-Margin Machine

Sphere Entertainment Today SPHR Sphere Entertainment $151.91 -1.98 (-1.29%) 52-Week Range $37.89 ▼ $160.36 P/E Ratio 85.34 Price Target $147.85 Add to Watchlist

The Sphere is turning into the surest bet in Vegas. After splitting from Madison Square Garden in 2023, the company’s solo operations on the Sunset Strip were viewed as a gamble.

But the standalone entity posted a surprisingly profitable quarter in Q4 2025 (earnings per share of $1.23 vs. expected loss of 12 cents), and revenue in Q1 2026 grew more than 37% YOY.

Sphere is now one of Vegas’s top-grossing live arenas, with durable hits like The Wizard of Oz approaching three million total tickets sold.

The company is also looking to expand to the East Coast with a 6,000-seat venue in National Harbor, Maryland.

The chart for SPHR shares is a long-term investor’s dream. The stock’s support along the 50-day moving average has been vigorous and consistent, and the RSI has spent most of the last year firmly above the bullish threshold of 50 (without triggering too many overbought signals). These are the hallmarks of a very healthy uptrend, and SPHR has the fundamentals to back up its impressive gains. Investors might be tempted to take profits after a near 300% gain over the last 12 months, but there’s little evidence this current uptrend is weakening.

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

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