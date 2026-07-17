Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 12,174,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,351,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Abbott to $120 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. JPMorgan raises Abbott price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Abbott to $120 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $112 and maintained an overweight rating, while TD Cowen and RBC also reiterated bullish calls, adding to the positive analyst tone. Analysts raise Abbott forecasts after Q2 results

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $112 and maintained an overweight rating, while TD Cowen and RBC also reiterated bullish calls, adding to the positive analyst tone. Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s Q2 results topped expectations and the company raised full-year EPS guidance, with management highlighting stronger second-half demand across key businesses. Abbott reports Q2 2026 results and raises guidance

Abbott’s Q2 results topped expectations and the company raised full-year EPS guidance, with management highlighting stronger second-half demand across key businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary said the better-than-expected quarter eased concerns and helped the stock regain Wall Street confidence, with particular strength in medical devices and diagnostics. Abbott stock winning back Wall Street

Analysts and market commentary said the better-than-expected quarter eased concerns and helped the stock regain Wall Street confidence, with particular strength in medical devices and diagnostics. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that Abbott’s profit fell year over year in Q2 despite better sales, reflecting margin and mix changes rather than a clear operational setback. WSJ report on Abbott Q2

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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