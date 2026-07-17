TSMC Just Gave AI Chip Bulls Another Reason to Stay Confident

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Today TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $401.91 -7.83 (-1.91%) 52-Week Range $223.70 ▼ $479.00 Dividend Yield 0.74% P/E Ratio 33.37 Price Target $490.00 Add to Watchlist

NYSE: TSM

TSMC just provided investors with its latest financial update, releasing its Q2 2026 earnings report. Notably, TSMC put up its fifth quarter in a row of record revenue and profits. The company also greatly raised its full-year growth outlook and capacity investment plans.

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The results sent a clear message to the broader AI chip trade: demand is still running hot.

TSMC Displays Strong Growth, Boosts Full-Year Outlook

In its latest quarter, TSMC posted revenue of $40.2 billion, up about 34% year over year (YOY). The figure landed at the high end of TSMC’s guidance range of $39 billion to $40.2 billion. Additionally, earnings per American Depository Receipt came in at $4.31, up over 77% YOY, beating estimates.

TSMC expects growth to accelerate next quarter. It forecasts sales of between $44.6 billion and $45.8 billion, or $45.2 billion at the midpoint. Achieving this midpoint figure would result in growth of 37% YOY.

TSMC also said that advanced technologies accounted for 77% of its total wafer revenue. This is a considerable increase over 74% during Q1 2026, showing that customers are demanding more advanced chips.

One of TSMC's strongest signals was its full-year growth outlook. The company now expects that in U.S. dollar terms, revenue will grow by slightly more than 40% in 2026. Last quarter, TSMC reported this figure above 30%, a huge increase in the company’s full-year growth expectations in just one quarter, indicating strong demand momentum.

In the words of TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei, “AI-related demand continues to be extremely robust.” Wei went on to note that, “Our customers and customers' customers, who are mainly the cloud service providers, continue to provide us with their very strong signal and positive outlook. Thus, our conviction in the multi-year AI megatrend remains very high.”

TSMC Ups 2026 Spending Forecast, Adds $100 Billion to U.S. Investment Plan

TSMC's long-term capital planning provided another key signal for the AI trade, with the company raising its 2026 capital budget guidance to $60 billion to $64 billion. That is up from its prior range of $52 billion to $56 billion and would represent a sharp increase from 2025 spending if TSMC lands near the midpoint of the new range.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 99th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 21.6% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Weak News Sentiment 0.81 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 27.53% See Full Analysis

TSMC also said it would invest an additional $100 billion into the United States. This money will go toward building advanced chipmaking and advanced packaging facilities in Arizona. The company will make this investment over several years, with C.C. Wei noting that the $100 billion would “probably” result in four additional fabrication facilities.

Companies, especially those involved in manufacturing, do not make capital expenditure (CapEx) investment decisions lightly. If they overbuild, supply could outpace demand. This would cause facilities to go underutilized and create negative pricing pressure, significantly hurting their ability to achieve their desired return on investment.

To make these decisions confidently, TSMC's demand for its products must be extremely strong. C.C. Wei says that it is, and TSMC’s CapEx planning shows the firm is putting its money where its mouth is. This is the same confidence that allows the company to boost its growth guidance from “over 30%” to “over 40%” in just one quarter.

TSMC notes that it performs significant due diligence before expanding capacity. This includes ensuring that its chips do not enter customer inventory but are actually deployed to demonstrate that demand can persist.

TSMC Results Validate AI Chip Demand

TSMC’s demand is downstream of the demand from top AI chip players like NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA and Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO. The demand for these names ultimately comes from AI hyperscalers, who buy chips to build data centers and allow AI products to proliferate. When TSMC raises its growth outlook, it is because chip players are seeing very strong demand from hyperscalers.

In turn, TSMC’s results provide real validation of the demand expectations around top chip players, since companies like NVIDIA and Broadcom would not be increasing their orders unless hyperscalers were still committing to large AI infrastructure purchases. When it comes to supporting the broader AI semiconductor rally, TSMC’s results and forecasts provide a strong positive signal for the future.

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