Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.29 and last traded at $90.4260, with a volume of 3130490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.33.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,100 and have sold 3,055 shares valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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