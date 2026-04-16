Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.380-5.580 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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