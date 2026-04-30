AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $278.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ABBV traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.73. 5,069,624 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.67. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $176.57 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $374.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on revenue and management raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by Skyrizi and Rinvoq growth that offset Humira declines. Strong product-level performance and an upgraded 2026 outlook are the core catalyst for the rally. PR: Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results beat on revenue and management raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by Skyrizi and Rinvoq growth that offset Humira declines. Strong product-level performance and an upgraded 2026 outlook are the core catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240 price target, signaling ~13% upside from recent levels and backing the stock’s near‑term momentum. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240 price target, signaling ~13% upside from recent levels and backing the stock’s near‑term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ABBV from Neutral to Buy and set a $234 target — another buy‑side endorsement adding buying pressure.

Bank of America upgraded ABBV from Neutral to Buy and set a $234 target — another buy‑side endorsement adding buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish coverage (24/7 Wall St.) raised its price target (~$229) and highlighted AbbVie’s “post‑Humira” pivot led by Skyrizi/Rinvoq as a reason to accumulate shares. 24/7 Wall St.

Independent bullish coverage (24/7 Wall St.) raised its price target (~$229) and highlighted AbbVie’s “post‑Humira” pivot led by Skyrizi/Rinvoq as a reason to accumulate shares. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/pipeline progress: AbbVie filed for an FDA label expansion of Rinvoq in alopecia areata and made a strategic deal giving rights around KRAS (Kestrel) — both add optionality to long‑term growth expectations. Zacks: Rinvoq filing Biospace: Kestrel deal

Regulatory/pipeline progress: AbbVie filed for an FDA label expansion of Rinvoq in alopecia areata and made a strategic deal giving rights around KRAS (Kestrel) — both add optionality to long‑term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie unit) launched a May philanthropic promotion—positive PR but immaterial to near‑term financials. PR: Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie unit) launched a May philanthropic promotion—positive PR but immaterial to near‑term financials. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side modeling trimmed near‑term EPS expectations: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts, a reminder that analysts are still refining estimates after the quarter. MarketBeat/Erste note

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here