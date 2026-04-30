AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Raised to "Buy" at Bank of America

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $176.57 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for Upadacitinib

AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. AbbVie sinks talons into KRAS with right to buy Kestrel

AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. AbbVie (ABBV) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $14.13 from $14.55; FY27 to $16.10 from $16.16) — modest analyst downgrades add downward pressure, though cuts are small relative to the company’s raised 2026 guidance range. Erste Group analyst note (via MarketBeat)

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here