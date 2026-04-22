AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.81 and last traded at $200.4260. 7,642,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,162,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.12.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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