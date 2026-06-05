AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 1.2% Higher - What's Next?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.47 and last traded at $227.6840. 6,093,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,862,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.94.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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