AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 3.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $205.83 and last traded at $204.2010. 10,395,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,204,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.69.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock worth $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here