AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 7.6% - Time to Sell?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.8450. 4,484,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,192,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 198.37%.The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 712.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 350,775 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $1,317,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $3,301,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $3,673,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company's stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc NASDAQ: ABCL is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company's technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.

AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.

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