Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Earns "Market Outperform" Rating from Citizens Jmp

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABVX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abivax from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Abivax from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.46.

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Abivax Stock Performance

ABVX stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.43. 1,326,150 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. Abivax has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Abivax will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abivax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abivax by 155.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abivax by 4,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Abivax by 661.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abivax in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Abivax by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Abivax

Here are the key news stories impacting Abivax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase 2/3 data for obefazimod showed meaningful clinical benefit in hard-to-treat ulcerative colitis patients and reinforced the maintenance safety database, easing earlier concerns about cancer signals. Article title

Updated Phase 2/3 data for obefazimod showed meaningful clinical benefit in hard-to-treat ulcerative colitis patients and reinforced the maintenance safety database, easing earlier concerns about cancer signals. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that the drug showed benefit in relapsed and non-responding patients, supporting the view that the therapy could address a difficult-to-treat market. Article title

Reuters and other outlets highlighted that the drug showed benefit in relapsed and non-responding patients, supporting the view that the therapy could address a difficult-to-treat market. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Jefferies upgrading ABVX to buy and Leerink raising its price target, which can reinforce bullish sentiment after the data readout. Article title

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Jefferies upgrading ABVX to buy and Leerink raising its price target, which can reinforce bullish sentiment after the data readout. Neutral Sentiment: Abivax temporarily halted and then resumed trading in Paris while it finalized a large ADS offering, signaling a financing move rather than a change in the underlying drug data. Article title

Abivax temporarily halted and then resumed trading in Paris while it finalized a large ADS offering, signaling a financing move rather than a change in the underlying drug data. Negative Sentiment: The company launched and then upsized a large public offering of American Depositary Shares, which could dilute existing shareholders even as it strengthens the balance sheet. Article title

About Abivax

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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