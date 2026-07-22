ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and traded as high as $47.54. ABM Industries shares last traded at $46.9940, with a volume of 309,813 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ABM Industries by 590.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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