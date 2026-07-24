abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 159,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session's volume of 182,900 shares.The stock last traded at $21.4920 and had previously closed at $21.15.

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abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,683,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,705,000 after buying an additional 481,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 95,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,347 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

abrdn Healthcare Investors NYSE: HQH is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

Further Reading

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