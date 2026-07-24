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CrowdStrike’s Cerebras Deal Puts Its AI Security Strategy to the Test

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 24, 2026
Illustration featuring CrowdStrike and Cerebras logos with a digital shield and processor chip in a server data center.

Key Points

  • CrowdStrike is partnering with Cerebras to pair Falcon AI Detection and Response with faster AI inference infrastructure.
  • The deal addresses a key cybersecurity issue: AI-driven attacks can move faster than traditional detection and response systems.
  • CRWD stock still faces valuation pressure, so investors will want proof that AI partnerships can translate into ARR and margin growth.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

CrowdStrike Holdings NASDAQ: CRWD has entered into a strategic partnership with Cerebras Systems NASDAQ: CBRS. CrowdStrike will pair Cerebras’s industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) inference speed with its proprietary Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR) platform for enterprises building and deploying AI at scale.

CrowdStrike Today

CrowdStrike stock logo
CRWDCRWD 90-day performance
CrowdStrike
$183.87 +0.45 (+0.25%)
As of 11:24 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$85.68
$217.50
Price Target
$183.85
Add to Watchlist
It’s already been a headline-making summer for CrowdStrike. In June, the company announced a four-for-one stock split. CRWD shares began trading at their split-adjusted price on July 2. The company has also announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Schwarz Digits. The two companies are launching a multi-year roadmap to bring the Falcon platform to European enterprises on Schwarz Digits’ sovereign cloud.

Both partnerships highlight the significance of the Frontier AI age and the key role cybersecurity will play in it. However, CRWD stock has dipped since the Cerebras announcement, suggesting the company has yet to convince investors that its growth justifies its valuation.

The Cerebras partnership highlights a significant concern for the C-suite, providing investors with another reason besides price to include CRWD in a growth portfolio.

AI Inference Speed Could Become CrowdStrike's Biggest Edge

The AI revolution is driven by the speed of AI inference. Higher productivity and efficiency are the positive side effects of faster AI processing, but in cybersecurity, inference speed can also determine whether a threat is stopped before it spreads.

That's the gap this partnership is designed to close. Under the agreement, CrowdStrike will run its Falcon AIDR models on Cerebras's wafer-scale CS-3 chips instead of relying solely on traditional GPU-based inference.

In exchange, Cerebras is standardizing on the Falcon platform to secure its internal operations—a detail that matters for credibility and revenue, since it puts one of the industry's most demanding AI infrastructure builders in the position of vouching for CrowdStrike by using it internally.

How the CrowdStrike-Cerebras Partnership Works

Here's a simplified version of how that partnership could play out in practice. Imagine an AI-powered attacker compromises a single cloud workload and begins moving laterally across an enterprise's network, probing for credentials and sensitive data.

This is a process that, with AI tooling on the attacker's side, can now unfold in seconds rather than the hours or days it once took. Falcon AIDR is built to detect that kind of behavioral anomaly by running large models against real-time telemetry.

The bottleneck has always been AI inference speed: a security model that takes several seconds to score a threat is already behind the attack. By shifting that inference workload onto Cerebras's infrastructure, CrowdStrike is betting it can compress the time between "anomaly detected" and "response executed" enough to intervene before lateral movement turns into data exfiltration—catching the intrusion at step two instead of step five.

Neither company has published specific benchmark figures for the latency improvement this integration delivers, so the compression is directional rather than quantified for now. But the strategic logic is consistent with where CrowdStrike has been positioning AIDR all along: as the security layer built specifically for a world where both attacks and defenses are increasingly AI-driven.

Investors Want Proof Beyond the AI Story

Investors will have to wait until Sept. 1 for CrowdStrike to report its second-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2027. When it does, Cerebras won’t be significant to its numbers. However, CrowdStrike was delivering strong growth before this announcement, and management hasn’t been conservative with its forecasts.

That includes subscription growth margin growth of 82% to 85% and free cash flow margin growth of 34% to 38%. To be clear, CrowdStrike has been generating strong growth in both categories. But much like Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR, investors believe that a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 760x already prices in years of growth.

Cerebras Systems Today

Cerebras Systems Inc. stock logo
CBRSCBRS 90-day performance
Cerebras Systems
$196.91 -23.09 (-10.50%)
As of 11:24 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$160.81
$386.34
Price Target
$299.30
Add to Watchlist
That's likely why the stock dipped rather than rallied on the Cerebras news, even as Cerebras shares themselves jumped double digits. Partnership announcements like this one add to CrowdStrike's competitive moat and its story, but they don't move the needle on the metrics that matter most to a stock already priced for perfection.

Investors have heard the AI-native security pitch before; what they're watching for now is whether it shows up in net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) and in the margin guidance itself, not just in press releases.

But investors are rotating into enterprise cybersecurity stocks. The threat from AI isn’t constrained by capital expenditure budgets or supply chain bottlenecks. More importantly, the threat is adapting in real time. CrowdStrike was already a leader in that space, and the Cerebras partnership is another step to cementing its leadership position.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CrowdStrike Right Now?

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
3.2327 of 5 stars		$182.51-0.5%N/AN/AModerate Buy$183.85
Cerebras Systems (CBRS)
3.9482 of 5 stars		$195.23-11.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$299.30
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