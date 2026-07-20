Cybersecurity Stocks Are Holding Up as the AI Trade Starts to Crack

The AI trade, at least for the time being, has come to an end. Many leaders have officially broken below major support and key moving averages, signaling a change in market momentum. Semiconductors, memory names, neoclouds, photonics, the groups that led the market for most of the year, have sold off hard over the past month. But one corner of technology has barely flinched: cybersecurity. And in a tape like this, that kind of relative strength is exactly what tends to precede leadership changes.

The numbers tell the story cleanly. The Amplify Cybersecurity ETF NYSEARCA: HACK is up 15.4% over the past 30 days and hit a fresh 12-month high in early July. Over that same 30-day stretch, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF NASDAQ: SMH fell almost 9%. The gap widens further when measured against their peaks. HACK sits less than 5% below its 52-week high, while SMH trades roughly 17% below its own, and many memory and semiconductor leaders sit 15% to 25% off their recent highs. It is worth noting that Bank of America just called long semiconductors the most crowded trade ever, while cybersecurity stocks actually rose on one of the market's ugliest sessions last week.

Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

When money rotates out of a crowded theme, it looks for quality groups with their own demand drivers. Cybersecurity, with rising AI-driven threats and non-discretionary budgets, fits that description well. Three names in particular have been leading the way.

CrowdStrike: The Platform Leader Keeps Compounding

CrowdStrike Today CRWD CrowdStrike $203.08 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $85.68 ▼ $217.50 Price Target $180.63 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: CRWD

is up around 75% year to date and trades within striking distance of its 52-week high of $217.50.

That momentum and outperformance have been backed by real business progress.

The company recently expanded its strategic partnership with Schwarz Digits to deliver sovereign cybersecurity across Europe and agreed to acquire XM Cyber's IP, while Frost & Sullivan named it Company of the Year for identity threat detection.

Analysts project earnings growth of almost 71% for the year ahead, and the recently completed 4-for-1 stock split has broadened retail accessibility. One potential flag for investors to note, however, is that the consensus price target of $180.42 across 50 analysts now sits below the share price, a familiar dynamic in stocks that move faster than models can be updated.

Fortinet: The Stock That Doubled While Nobody Was Watching

Fortinet Today FTNT Fortinet $161.61 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $70.12 ▼ $170.35 P/E Ratio 62.40 Price Target $115.58 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: FTNT

has quietly been one of the best large-cap stocks in the entire market, up almost 100% year to date, and it still sits roughly within 6% of its 52-week high. Unlike many high-flyers this year, Fortinet pairs that performance with elite profitability . The company has net margins of 27.5%, a return on equity above 130%, and $1.85 billion in trailing net income.

The news flow keeps improving, too, with TD SYNNEX selected this week as a global distributor and the FortiEndpoint platform expanding into AI security and governance.

The consensus rating is Hold with a target well below the current price, reflecting analyst caution after the double, but the tape has been ignoring that caution all year. Earnings arrive on July 29 for the cybersecurity outperformer, the nearest catalyst of the three.

Palo Alto Networks: The Sector Heavyweight at the Highs

Palo Alto Networks Today PANW Palo Alto Networks $358.68 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $139.57 ▼ $368.80 P/E Ratio 294.00 Price Target $327.74 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: PANW

is the largest name in the group, with a market cap of almost $295 billion, up over 90% year to date and trading within 5% of its 52-week high.

The platformization strategy, consolidating firewalls, cloud security, and AI-driven security operations into a single stack, has made it the default enterprise choice as companies rush to secure their AI deployments.

The stock jumped almost 7% in a single session; Tigress Financial just raised its target to $430, and PANW currently sits on MarketBeat's most-upgraded stocks list with one of the strongest news sentiment scores among large-cap tech stocks.

The valuation is undeniably rich, and the consensus target of $327.74 trails the share price. But leadership stocks in emerging themes rarely look cheap.

A Changing of the Guard?

Rotation is how bull markets stay alive. With the AI trade crowded and in the process of correcting, capital appears to be finding the one technology group whose demand continues to grow as the AI buildout expands. That's because every new model, agent, and data center creates a new attack surface to defend. If that relative strength holds, cybersecurity may not just be weathering this sell-off. It may be auditioning for leadership of the next leg higher.

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here