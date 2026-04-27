abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 38.8% in April

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,094 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 39,370 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 536.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the company's stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,742 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth $1,440,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,846 shares of the company's stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 74,787 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,521 shares of the company's stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company's stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.7%

abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. 80,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Life Sciences Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

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