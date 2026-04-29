abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 234 to GBX 240 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 184 target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 222.33.

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abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of ABDN stock traded down GBX 1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208.40. The stock had a trading volume of 946,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,187,736. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 452.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 145.30 and a one year high of GBX 229.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 EPS for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, analysts forecast that abrdn will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Windsor sold 81,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201, for a total transaction of £163,821.03. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £14,939.32. Insiders have sold a total of 270,729 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

About abrdn

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

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