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Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • New 52‑week low: Absolute Software hit a new 52‑week low of C$16.37 (last C$16.38) and was trading down about 3.4% on Wednesday with volume of 33,822 shares.
  • Technical/valuation snapshot: The stock's 50‑day moving average is C$18.93, with a market cap of C$218.79 billion and a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 35.27.
  • Business focus: Absolute provides a cloud‑based endpoint visibility and control platform for enterprise and public sector device, application and data security, recovery and analytics.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.37 and last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 33822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.96.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Trading Down 3.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.93. The company has a market cap of C$218.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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